MANILA, Philippines – Losing is inevitable.

That's how Norman Black put things in perspective as Meralco saw its five-game win streak snapped in the PBA Governors' Cup following a sorry 81-83 defeat to Rain or Shine on Sunday, November 17.

"Basketball is a strange game. We just won 5 straight games, we lost tonight," Black bluntly told reporters after the game.

"In basketball, you don't always win all your games. You have to expect at some point, somebody's going to come up and knock you off."

The loss could not have come at a worst time, especially since it derailed the Bolts' momentum heading into the quarterfinals.

But Black said it is up to Meralco to respond.

"I think the key is can you bounce back from the loss? Even if you get into the playoffs, if you get into the championship series, you may lose one or two games."

"So your ability to come back, and win the next game, and stick together as a team, and continue executing is really the key," Black added.



Fortunately, the Bolts finished the elimination round with an 8-3 card and landed inside the top 4, which comes with a twice-to-beat quarterfinal bonus.

All Meralco has to do now is wait for the results of the last games of NLEX (8-2) and TNT (7-3) to determine its final quarterfinal placing. – Rappler.com