MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel cracked the whip on Arwind Santos, Kelly Nabong, and Ronald Tubid for their involvement in a fracas that broke out at a team practice, the PBA ball club announced on Wednesday, November 20.

The incident happened on Sunday, November 17, with the players reportedly trading punches.

"While the conflict has been resolved and the incident occurred away from the public eye, the San Miguel organization does not tolerate unsportsmanlike behavior," the Beermen said in a statement.

Import Dez Wells reportedly played a role in the tussle, but the team did not mention specifics regarding his status.

The incident and the punishment could not have come at a worse time for San Miguel, which is seeking to clinch a twice-to-beat playoff incentive with a win over TNT in the final elimination round playdate of the Governors' Cup on Wednesday.

If the Beermen lose, they will finish outside the top 4 and will face a twice-to-beat disadvantage in the quarterfinals.

And with the suspensions being indefinite in nature, it is uncertain whether the 3 will be able to help San Miguel win the season-ending conference title for a chance to capture a rare Grand Slam for the second time in franchise history.

"Basketball is a physical game where emotions can run high, but we believe that PBA players have to be held to a higher standard of professionalism and sportsmanship at all times," the team added

"It is for this reason that we’ve come to this decision, even if it impacts our bid for a second franchise grand slam. Our commitment now, moving forward, is that we will work doubly hard and play our very best, for our fans and for the organization." – Rappler.com