MANILA, Philippines – NLEX will be without Poy Erram and Paul Varilla in its do-or-die quarterfinals game against NorthPort in the PBA Governors' Cup after the league slapped both players with a one-game suspension each.

The PBA handed down the verdict a day after Erram and Varilla hit Batang Pier import Michael Qualls in a mini scuffle in the final quarter of the Road Warriors' 90-115 blowout loss on Monday, November 25.

Varilla was stepped on in the abdomen by an outbalanced Qualls, sparking the tussle that saw him and teammate Erram land elbows to the head of the NorthPort reinforcement.

Cooler heads prevailed in the end, but Erram and Varilla were ejected after being both whistled for disqualifying fouls, allowing their opponents to pull away for good just as NLEX was mounting a comeback.

Erram and Varilla will pay a P50,000 and a P40,000 fine, respectively.

Their absence will deal a huge blow to the Road Warriors' chances of reaching the semifinals as they wasted their twice-to-beat bonus and lost 3 games in a row.

NLEX guards Kiefer Ravena and Philip Paniamogan were also fined for a second motion (P1,000) and a flagrant foul 1 penalty (P5,000), respectively, against Christian Standhardinger.

Standhardinger did not go scot-free as well as he was fined P5,000 for his flagrant foul penalty 1 against Ravena upon review by the league.

The sudden death match will be staged on Wednesday, November 27, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com