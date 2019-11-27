MANILA, Philippines – NorthPort pulled off the biggest upset in the PBA Governors' Cup with an enthralling 126-123 triple overtime victory over NLEX to barge into the semifinals at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, November 28.

Christian Standhardinger, Michael Qualls, and Sean Anthony starred for the No. 8 Batang Pier, who overcame the Road Warriors' twice-to-beat advantage to become only the fourth team in PBA history to take down the No. 1 team.

Standhardinger had 33 points, 23 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals in 61 minutes as NorthPort reached the semifinas for only the second time in franchise history by erasing a 16-point lead before holding on in the extra periods.

Import Qualls delivered 31 points, 21 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 4 assists, for the Batang Pier while Anthony came off the bench with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Incidentally, Powerade – which franchise was taken over by NorthPort in 2012 – was the last No. 8 squad to beat the No. 1 team, eliminating B-Meg in the Philippine Cup before settling for silver to TNT in the finals.

The Scores

NorthPort 126 - Standhardinger 33, Qualls 31, Anthony 30, Elorde 12, Taha 7, Ferrer 6, Lanete 4, Mercado 3, Cruz 0, King 0.

NLEX 123 - Harris 43, Ravena 22, Quinahan 13, Ighalo 12, Soyud 9, Paniamogan 8, Cruz 6, Taulava 6, Miranda 2, Fonacier 2, Alas 0.

Quarters: 24-27, 43-56, 70-74, 99-99, 116-116, 126-123.

– Rappler.com