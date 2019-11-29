MANILA, Philippines – Thirdy Ravena has opted not join the crop of PBA hopefuls for the 2019 Rookie Draft despite the talks of him going No. 1.

Ravena, who captured 3 straight UAAP championships with Ateneo and won Finals MVP in all those title runs, did not submit his draft application as the deadline closed at 5 pm on Friday, November 29.

That means Ravena will not be in the same draft class with former Ateneo teammates Isaac Go, Matt and Mike Nieto, Adrian Wong, and Vince Tolentino, who have all declared themselves available for the draft.

Columbian will pick first for the second straight season followed by Blackwater, NLEX, Alaska, Phoenix, and Rain or Shine.

Interestingly, Ravena will venture on the same path taken by older brother Kiefer, who did not join the draft after exhausting his playing years in the UAAP in 2015.

The older Ravena declared for the 2017 draft and was nabbed by NLEX as the No. 2 overall pick just behind Christian Standhardinger.

A total of 71 players aspire to jump to the big leagues this year, among them Adamson's Sean Manganti, Lyceum's Jaycee and Jayvee Marcelino, San Sebastian's Allyn Bulanadi, and UE's Rey Suerte.

PBA coaches will get a glimpse of the rookie aspirants in the Draft Combine on December 4 and 5 before the big night on December 8.