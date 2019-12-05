MANILA, Philippines – The top 5 picks in the 2019 PBA Draft will be loaned to Gilas Pilipinas as part of its early buildup for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

In a press release, the PBA bared its board of governors "unanimously agreed" to hold a special draft for the top 5 picks – a move that will leave them at the disposal of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

The chosen players to join Gilas Pilipinas' pool for the next World Cup that the country will host are Ateneo's Isaac Go and twins Matt and Mike Nieto, San Sebastian's Allyn Bulanadi, and UE's Rey Suerte.

Despite the development, which was first reported by Spin.ph, the draft will follow the same selection order of Columbian picking first followed by Blackwater, NLEX, Alaska, and Rain or Shine.

After being released by the PBA, Go and Co. will return to their teams, which retain the rights over the players.

Seventy-one PBA rookie hopefuls look forward to hearing their named called on the draft day at the Robinsons Manila in Ermita on Sunday, December 8. – Rappler.com