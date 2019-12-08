MANILA, Philippines – Columbian beefed up its frontline by selecting big man Isaac Go as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft at Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita on Sunday, December 8.

The 6-foot-7 Go became the first player from Ateneo to get drafted first in the PBA since Greg Slaughter was picked No. 1 by Barangay Ginebra in 2013.

Columbian, though, will have to wait before actually seeing Go play after the PBA and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas agreed to have the first 5 picks loaned to the national team for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Blackwater picked UE's Rey Suerte at No. 2, NLEX selected Ateneo's Matt Nieto at No. 3, Alaska nabbed San Sebastian's Allyn Bulanadi at No. 4, while Rain or Sine selected Ateneo's Mike Nieto at No. 5.

With the draft order resetting after the special Gilas Pilipinas draft, Columbian picked Filipino-American Roosevelt Adams with the No. 1 pick in the regular draft, providing CJ Perez with a gutsy running mate.

Adams played for Mighty Sports in several international tournaments and suited up for Go for Gold in the PBA D-League.

Maurice Shaw, another Filipino-American, got his name called early as the No. 2 pick by Blackwater, while Mike Ayonayon from Philippine Christian University landed at No. 3 with NLEX.

Completing the top 5 in the regular draft are FEU's Barkley Eboña as the No. 4 pick by Alaska and Ateneo's Adrian Wong as the No. 5 selection by Rain or Shine. – Rappler.com