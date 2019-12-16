MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra bounced back with guns blazing and thwarted NorthPort to level their semifinals series in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Monday, December 16.

Humiliated by 34 points by the Batang Pier in Game 1, the Gin Kings returned the favor with a masterful 113-88 victory in Game 2 of the best-of-five affair with 6 of their players breaching double figures in scoring.

Stanley Pringle churned out 23 points on a 5-of-8 clip from three-point land, including 10 points in the opening quarter as Barangay Ginebra pulled away early before padding its lead in the ensuing periods.

Limited to 3 points in Game 1, LA Tenorio redeemed himself with 20 points and 4 assists in the win to give enough support to import Justin Brownlee, who shot 5-of-16 from the field and finished with 15 points.

Despite the rough shooting night, Brownlee still chalked up 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals, recording a team-high plus-minus of +30.

Greg Slaughter also came up big for the Gin Kings with 16 points and 9 rebounds as he conspired with Tenorio in the 13-2 run Barangay Ginebra used to close out the maiden frame for a commanding 31-18 lead.

NorthPort never recovered from that point, seeing its deficit swell to as large as 33 points, 85-52, in the second half.

Scottie Thompson chipped in 13 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals, while Jeff Chan added 12 points in the dominant victory.

Import Michael Qualls, who waxed hot for 38 points in Game 1 for the Batang Pier, was limited to 20 points on a dismal 8-of-26 clip from the field.

Sean Anthony put up 19 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals, while Christian Standhardinger delivered 10 points in the loss.

The Scores

Ginebra 113 - Pringle 23, Tenorio 20, Slaughter 16, Brownlee 15, Thompson 13, Chan 12, Aguilar 6, Mariano 5, Dillinger 3, Sargent 0, Caperal 0, Teodoro 0, Dela Cruz 0.

NorthPort 88 - Qualls 20, Anthony 19, Standhardinger 10, Escoto 9, Cruz 8, Elorde 7, Taha 5, Lanete 5, King 3, Mercado 2, Ferrer 0.

Quarters: 31-18, 62-44, 94-70, 113-88.

– Rappler.com