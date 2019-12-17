MANILA, Philippines – Meralco gave TNT a dose of its own medicine with a 114-94 win in Game 2 of their semifinals series in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday, December 17.

Do-it-all import Allen Durham ran roughshod over the KaTropa with 44 points, 19 rebounds, and 11 assists as the Bolts redeemed themselves from their 94-103 Game 1 defeat to knot the best-of-five affair at 1-1.

The two-time Best Import of the Conference Durham scattered 12 points in the opening quarter, where Meralco unloaded a 16-0 run early to pull away for good before cruising in the ensuing periods.

A KJ McDaniels triple gave TNT a 3-2 advantage, but that was the last time it held the upper hand with Durham linking up with Chris Newsome, Bong Quinto, and Baser Amer for the killer 16-0 bomb.

The Bolts ended the maiden period comfortably ahead, 35-16, and never looked back as their lead ballooned to 35 points thrice.

"We had more focus, we had more energy. We knew if we went down 2-0, it would be tough to come back," said Meralco head coach Norman Black.

Amer chalked up 20 points on 4 three-pointers, Quinto chipped in 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals, while Newsome added 11 points and 4 rebounds.

Raymond Almazan also made his presence felt in the win with 9 points and 8 rebounds, and Allein Maliksi pumped in 8 points and 5 rebounds.

McDaniels carried the KaTropa on his back with 51 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 steals, but he did not have much support from the locals with Ray Parks the only other TNT player in twin digits with 12 points.

Also, everything the KaTropa needed to go their way did not as top gunners Jayson Castro and Roger Pogoy combined for a woeful 0-of-15 shooting.

Castro had 7 points all from free throws, Pogoy was kept scoreless in 32 minutes, while Troy Rosario put up 9 points before fouling out.

Game 3 is on Thursday, December 19, at the same venue.

The Scores

Meralco 114 - Durham 44, Amer 20, Quinto 12, Newsome 11, Almazan 9, Maliksi 8, Caram 4, Faundo 3, Hugnatan 3, Jackson 0, Hodge 0, Salva 0, Pinto 0.

TNT 94 - McDaniels 51, Parks 12, Rosario 9, Castro 7, Digregorio 6, Vosotros 5, Semerad 2, Williams 2, Pogoy 0, De Leon 0, Reyes 0, Taha 0.

Quarters: 35-16, 63-29, 89-66, 114-94.

– Rappler.com