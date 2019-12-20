MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra put the nail in the coffin of NorthPort to advance to the finals of the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup with a 120-107 win at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, December 20.

Determined to finish the job, Justin Brownlee put up a near-triple-double of 36 points, 19 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks as the Gin Kings wrapped up the best-of-five semifinals affair in 4 games.

It was not just Brownlee though who shone in the convincing victory with 4 of Barangay Ginebra's locals breaching double figures led by Japeth Aguilar, who also flirted with a triple-double with 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists.

LA Tenorio had 19 points and 6 assists, while Stanley Pringle finished with 18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals as Barangay Ginebra won 3 straight after surprisingly dropping the series-opener.

This is the third time in the last 4 seasons that the Gin Kings will see action in the finals of the season-ending conference, winning the titles in 2016 and 2017.

"It's good to be back in the finals for us. It's been a while for us," said Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone. – Rappler.com