MANILA, Philippines – Putting the clamps on Allen Durham will be the top priority for TNT when it meets Meralco in a do-or-die Game 5 for the last finals berth in the PBA Governors' Cup.

KaTropa veteran Jayson Castro made it clear that containing the Bolts' do-it-all import will be key if they want to reach the championship round for the second straight conference this season.

"We need to stop Durham because he was the main reason in both of their wins, not really their locals," Castro said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Hell-bent on keeping their campaign alive, Durham scattered 36 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists in a 95-83 win on Saturday, December 21, that knotted the best-of-five semifinals series at 2-2.

The two-time Best Import of the Conference has never had a bad game in the entire series, averaging 33.5 points, 18.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists.

"All we need to do is find a way to stop him," Castro said.

But Castro was quick to point out that the series all boils down to the hungrier team, with both clubs eyeing a crack at the throne.

TNT has not won a title since 2015, while Meralco has yet to capture a PBA crown after falling short in the Governors' Cup to Barangay Ginebra in 2016 and 2017.

"We've shown all of our cards. I guess it will depend on who wants to win more," Castro concluded.

Game 5 is on Monday, December 23, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City. – Rappler.com