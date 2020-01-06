MANILA, Philippines – Familiar foes collide for the title in the PBA Governors' Cup.

Barangay Ginebra and Meralco will tangle for the third time in the last 4 seasons for the grand prize of the season-ending conference as they figure in a best-of-seven affair starting on Tuesday, January 7.

The Gin Kings, champions in the 2016 and 2017 editions of the Governors' Cup, seek to add another title to their growing haul, while the Bolts ache for redemption to clinch their first PBA crown in franchise history.

Do-it-all imports headline the keenly awaited series, with Justin Brownlee eyeing to win his 4th title with Barangay Ginebra and Allen Durham looking to capture his maiden championship in his 4th PBA stint.

The locals, of course, will be just as crucial in the finals battle that is expected to draw mammoth crowds, just like the last two seasons the two teams faced off.

Stanley Pringle and Jeff Chan add another dimension for the Gin Kings, while Raymond Almazan, Allein Maliksi, and Bong Quinto are expected to play pivotal roles for the Bolts.

Game 1 will be staged at the Araneta Coliseum.

