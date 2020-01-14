MANILA, Philippines – Will Barangay Ginebra move a win away from another PBA Governors' Cup crown or will Meralco avoid teetering on the brink of another heartbreaking finals loss?

The Gin Kings shoot for a commanding 3-1 lead, while the Bolts seek to level the best-of-seven series at 2-2 when they tangle in Game 4 at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, January 15.

Fresh from a 92-84 win in Game 3, Ginebra has the momentum on its side as it tries to send Meralco to the ropes in an attempt to solidify its bid for a third Governors' Cup crown in the last 4 seasons.

But Meralco will not go down without a fight, especially after it stormed back from down 23 points in Game 3 and almost stole the win.

A major deciding factor for Game 4 is Raymond Almazan, who is a gametime decision for the Bolts after suffering a meniscal tear on his left knee in Game 3.

Without Almazan pestering them on defense, the Gin Kings ran like a well-oiled machine in Game 3 en route to their most convincing win of the series so far.

Game time is at 7 pm.

– Rappler.com