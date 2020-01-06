MANILA, Philippines – It did not take long for TNT to trade Mike Digregorio after acquiring him just 4 months ago.

TNT made another move for a potential title run in the next PBA season by sending Digregorio and a 2023 second round pick to Alaska for Simon Enciso, the league announced on Monday, January 6.

Digregorio was a star for Blackwater in his two seasons with the team, but struggled to shine with TNT no thanks to limited playing time as he shared the backcourt with Jayson Castro and Ray Parks.

In Alaska, Digregorio will join a rejigged backcourt composed of JVee Casio, Maverick Ahanmisi, and Robbie Herndon.

Meanwhile, TNT gets a combo guard in Enciso, who can serve as a facilitator and also knock down shots from deep.

Enciso ends a two-season stint with Alaska which was highlighted by a finals appearance in the Governors' Cup in 2018. – Rappler.com