MANILA, Philippines – Twelve teams have declared their intent to join the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup, set to start on February 13.

Marking its comeback is the University of the Philippines, now featuring Kobe Paras, Ricci Rivero, and Bright Akhuetie as the Fighting Maroons return to the developmental league for the first time since 2016.

De La Salle University Manila, backed by newcomer Eco Oil, also spices up the field in what is shaping up to be another wild ride to the finish.

Also marking their debut in the developmental ranks are school-based teams Mapua and La Salle Dasmariñas, and clubs Paranaque City and Debantan Sports.

Meanwhile, after settling for bridesmaid finishes last season, both Centro Escolar University and Marinerong Pilipino are motivated to bounce back and claim the throne this time out.

Returning for the first conference are Ironcon-UST, Far Eastern University, Diliman College, and AMA Online Education.

The door remains open for interested teams to participate in the first conference of the PBA D-League, with the deadline for payment for teams set on January 15.

Meanwhile, the 2020 PBA D-League Draft is scheduled on January 20 at the PBA Office in Libis. – Rappler.com