MANILA, Philippines – Even at 73, Robert Jaworski continues to dish out assists.

But this time, the PBA legend did it outside the basketball court as he led the Barangay Ginebra Shoebox of Malasakit gift-giving activity at the Better World community in Tondo recently.

Along with Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Inc marketing manager Ronald Molina, Jaworski handed out boxes containing school supplies and other gift items to some 300 students and members of Better World.

Better World is a food bank and learning facility opened by San Miguel Corporation.

The students and members were all smiles in the presence of Jaworski, whose popularity from his 23 seasons in the PBA – 13 of which as a playing coach for Barangay Ginebra – transcends time.

Jaworksi remains the all-time PBA assists leader with 5,825 assists and is one of the 40 Greatest Players in the history of the league. – Rappler.com