MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel will defend its crown in the PBA Philippine Cup next season without Kelly Nabong after sending him back to NorthPort, the league announced on Thursday, January 9.

Nabong returns to the Batang Pier for the third time in his PBA career as the Beermen get Russel Escoto in a straight swap of big men.

The trade comes weeks after Nabong played a role in a team scuffle that also reportedly involved import Dez Wells, Arwind Santos, and Ronald Tubid – resulting in the indefinite suspension of the 3 locals.

Nabong ends a successful stint with San Miguel highlighted by two titles last season as he reunites with NorthPort, which exceeded expectations with a semifinal appearance in the ongoing Governors' Cup.

Escoto, meanwhile, will have a chance to finally win a PBA title with the Beermen looking to rule the all-Filipino conference for the sixth straight season. – Rappler.com