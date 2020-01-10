QUEZON, Philippines – An unlikely hero emerged for Meralco as it knotted the PBA Governors' Cup finals against Barangay Ginebra.

Nard Pinto played out of his mind and provided a huge boost off the bench as the Bolts carved a grind-out 104-102 win over the Gin Kings in Game 2 of the best-of-seven affair on Friday, January 10.

Pinto, averaging 3.8 points in 19 games this conference, put on a show in the opening quarter where he scored all of his 12 points behind 4 triples.

Subbing in for Baser Amer, who picked up two quick fouls early in the maiden frame, Pinto helped turn a 6-13 deficit to a 36-21 lead to end the period as he knocked down three-pointers one after another.

Players and fans at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City were left in awe of the scorching shooting display, including Pinto.

"Of course, I was a bit shocked," the stocky guard told reporters in a mix of Filipino and English. "My role here is to defend. I was surprised but I'm taking those kind of shots in practice every single day."

It may probably be finals jitters because Pinto saw his first possession end up on a turnover, which paved way for a Scottie Thompson layup that gave Ginebra its biggest lead of the game at 13-6.

But Pinto was quick to make up for his mistake, draining the triple that put Meralco up front, 16-13, before sinking his next 3 three-pointers.

He finished the period making all of his 4 triples as he set a new career-high in points scored in a quarter.

"I had to tell myself, 'Hey, wake up," Pinto said of his opening turnover. "Of course, I needed to help the team."

Although he was kept scoreless in the remaining 3 quarters with the Gin Kings keeping the Bolts on their toes until the final second, Pinto was just glad to come away with a finals win – his first in his career.

"Even if I can't make my shots, as long as we win, [that's fine with me.] I was praying hard because this was a must-win for us. We need to win this to tie the series. It would be hard if we went down 2-0," Pinto said.

As the series shifts to the pivotal Game 3 at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, January 12, Pinto said bench production will be crucial.

"The reason we probably lost Game 1 was because our second group failed to help. Now, all of us, Nico (Salva), Anjo (Caram), we help each other out to get the win." – Rappler.com