MANILA, Philippines – Finally, Baser Amer fashioned out a breakout game for Meralco against Barangay Ginebra.

Amer snapped out of his shooting slump against the Gin Kings as he knocked down crucial three-pointers in the Bolts' 104-102 win in Game 2 of the PBA Governors' Cup finals on Friday, January 10, that tied the best-of-seven duel at 1-1.

Struggling in their 87-91 loss in the series-opener with just 9 points on a woeful 2-of-10 clip, Amer brought out the big guns in Game 2 and finished with 17 points on an scorching 5-of-9 shooting from long distance.

He saved the best for last as he dialled up from way beyond the arc and sank two big triples in the last 4 minutes to give Meralco a 101-91 lead – enough cushion to withstand a last-ditch Ginebra comeback.

"Finally, finally," a relieved Amer told reporters in Filipino. "Last game, I wasn't able to contribute in the fourth quarter. I really wanted to play last game. I always want to be inside the court to finish games."

Amer had had a difficult time playing his usual game in the past whenever the Bolts faced the Gin Kings.

Even when Meralco demolished Ginebra by 24 points in the elimination round, Amer was limited to just 8 points as a starter.

But Amer made sure Game 2 will not end up like those previous encounters.

"I wasn't able to give my best in Game 1. But like coach [Norman Black] said, I need to bounce back and whatever we did wrong in Game 1, we need to correct in Game 2. I think our defense and three-point shooting showed up," Amer said.

Amer has also taken upon himself to always perform to the best of his abilities, especially since he is considered the barometer of their success.

"It's a big challenge for me because when I have a good game, we have a higher chance to win like coach said. I'll take that responsibility. I can't have a mediocre game because I have a big responsibility for my team."

Game 3 will be staged at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, January 12. – Rappler.com