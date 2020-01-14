MANILA, Philippines – TNT is not done making moves.

In another offseason move to bolster its backcourt for the upcoming PBA season, TNT traded away 3 future draft picks to get Ed Daquiao from Rain or Shine, the league announced on Tuesday, January 14.

Rain or Shine received second round picks in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The move came just a week after TNT shipped gunner Mike Digregorio to Alaska for combo guard Simon Enciso. (READ: Alaska trades Enciso to TNT for Digregorio, draft pick)

In Daquioag, TNT acquires an athletic guard who can attack the rim efficiently and who can also knock down shots from long distance.

Daquioag, who averaged 6.2 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.8 rebounds in the ongoing Governors' Cup, ends a two-year stint with Rain or Shine marked by 5 playoff appearances.

TNT will be the third team of his PBA career after playing a year with Meralco – Rappler.com