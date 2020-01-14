MANILA, Philippines – Raymond Almazan playing in Game 4 of the PBA Governors' Cup finals remains a big question after his MRI results revealed he suffered a meniscal tear on his left knee.

Meralco coach Norman Black said Almazan will be a gametime decision for Game 4, where they would try to level the best-of-seven series against Barangay Ginebra to 2-2 on Wednesday, January 15.

"He will warm up before the game and let me know," Black said.

Almazan sustained the injury when he landed awkwardly midway through the opening quarter of Game 3 on Sunday, January 12.

He writhed in pain on the floor and had to be carried out of the playing court. After assessing the injury, Almazan did not return.

Without Almazan, the Gin King took advantage in the second half and fashioned out a 92-84 win to seize a 2-1 series advantage.

If worse comes to worst, the Bolts will miss the offensive boost and defensive tenacity provided by Almazan, who averaged 17.5 points, 11 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in the first two finals games.

"We are in a must-win situation again so we will be there fighting. We must improve our defense to give ourselves a chance," Black said.

Game 4 will be staged at the Araneta Coliseum.