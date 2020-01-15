MANILA, Philippines – Allen Durham has been nothing but brilliant for Meralco and he is once again reaping the rewards of his hardwork.

Durham added another individual award to his collection as he was hailed the Best Import of the Conference in the 2019-2020 PBA Governors' Cup after powering Meralco back to the championship round.

It's his third Best Import citation and it unsurprisingly coincided with Meralco reaching the finals of the season-ending conference for the third time in the last 4 seasons with Durham serving as its reinforcement.

Averaging 29.8 points, 15.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists, Durham collected 1,170 points to once again beat out Justin Brownlee for the coveted award.

Brownlee, who also steered Barangay Ginebra to its third Governors' Cup finals stint in the last 4 seasons with norms of 29.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks, had 937 points. – Rappler.com