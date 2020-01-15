MANILA, Philippines – The new batch of dreamers take their first step of making it to the pros as 137 players have declared for the 2020 PBA D-League Draft.

Fil-Am high-flyer Jamie Malonzo and Gilas pool member Jaydee Tungcab banner the list as they hope to hear their names called in the annual proceedings set on Monday, January 20 at PBA office in Libis.

The 6-foot-6 Malonzo, 23, burst into the scene in his lone year in La Salle and even earned a spot in the Mythical Team this past UAAP season.

Tungcab, 22, is a 6-foot-3 guard who has sparingly been used in his time with University of the Philippines, but whose grit caught the attention of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) that led to his inclusion to the national team pool.

The two are expected to fare among the first selections, with AMA Online Education once again picking first in the draft proceedings for the fourth straight year.

Also throwing their names in the hat are former Batang Gilas standout Jollo Go, ex-UAAP juniors MVP Jerie Pingoy, Cebuano standouts Darrell Menina and Jaybie Mantilla, former CEU scorer Judel Fuentes, and UE forward John Apacible.

Of the field, 17 are Fil-foreigners led by Malonzo, former La Salle shooter Joshua Torralba, and UP's James Spencer, David Murrell, and JJ Espanola.

Studs from Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League have also applied, including Yves Sazon and King Destacamento. – Rappler.com