MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra moved on the cusp of ruling the 2019-2020 PBA Governors' Cup after shredding Meralco to pieces, 94-72, in Game 4 at the Araneta Coliseum on Wendesday, January 15.

Import Justin Brownlee and the Gin Kings dominated the last 3 periods after a tight opening quarter to gain a commanding 3-1 lead and inch closer to their third Governors' Cup title in the last 4 seasons.

Brownlee churned out a near triple-double performance with 27 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 blocks, and 4 steals – doing most of his damage in scorching second-quarter display that saw Ginebra pull away.

The game was tied at 14 after the maiden period before Brownlee erupted for 15 second-quarter points to help his side gain a 42-31 halftime lead.

It was all Gin Kings from there as the Bolts never made any serious comeback attempts after making only 3 of their 26 three-point attempts for a sorry 11%.

Stanley Pringle backstopped Brownlee with 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals in the win, while Scottie Thompson had his best game of the best-of-seven series with 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

Game 5 is on Friday, January 17, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com