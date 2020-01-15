MANILA, Philippines – LA Tenorio had his fellow Batangueños in mind in Game 4 of the PBA Governors' Cup finals.

Tenorio and Barangay Ginebra offered their 94-72 win over Meralco that gave them a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven duel on Wednesday, January 15, to the victims of the Taal Volcano eruption.

"I told the players that we dedicate this win, and hopefully, the championship on Friday to our compatriots in Batangas," said the veteran point guard, a native of Nasugbu, in a mix of Filipino and English.

"Our fans in Batangas wouldn't be any happier if we win the championship. We're really dedicating this championship to our compatriots, especially to my townsmen in Batangas," Tenorio added.

Thousands living in the vicinity of the Taal Volcano were forced to evacuate and saw their homes and properties covered in thick blanket of ash.

Fortunately, Tenorio said his family – including his 97-year-old grandfather – in Batangas were left unharmed by the eruption of the volcano.

Tenorio advised his fellow Batangueños to remain vigilant.

"Make sure we know where to go in any instance the volcano erupts again. Take care. Rest assured we'll be praying here in Manila for you," he said.

The Gin Kings seek to close out the series for third Governors' Cup crown in the last 4 seasons when they meet the Bolts in the all-important Game 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, January 16.

"Hopefully, we get the win on Friday to make them smile by winning the championship," Tenorio said. – Rappler.com