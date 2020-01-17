MANILA, Philippines – Same finals foe, same result.

Barangay Ginebra reasserted its mastery over Meralco to capture the 2019-20 PBA Governors' Cup crown in 5 games with a come-from-behind 105-93 win at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, January 17.

Import Justin Brownlee once again showed the way with 24 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds as the Gin Kings won their third Governors' Cup title in the last 4 seasons – all at the expense of the Bolts.

Losing the Best Import award to Meralco counterpart Allen Durham for the third time, Brownlee came away with a much important trophy, winning his fourth PBA championship with Ginebra.

Brownlee was at the forefront of their third-quarter turnaround after scoring 10 of their 30 points in the period, which saw the Gin Kings turn a 40-46 halftime deficit to a 70-64 lead heading into the last frame.

The locals also shone in the title clincher with starters LA Tenorio, Japeth Aguilar, Stanley Pringle, and Scottie Thompson breaching double figures in scoring to help Ginebra win its 12th title in franchise history.

Four of those crowns came under the tutelage of Tim Cone, who extended his record of most PBA titles with 22.

On the other hand, the Bolts remained without a PBA championship as they failed to crack the code of the Gin Kings, whom they lost to in the finals of the Governors' Cup in the 2016 and 2017 editions. – Rappler.com