MANILA, Philippines – For Japeth Aguilar, being crowned the Finals Most Valuable Player in the 2019-2020 PBA Governors' Cup is a collective effort just as much as winning the coveted championship.

Aguilar admitted having a hard time accepting his first Finals MVP plum after playing a key role for Barangay Ginebra in dispatching Meralco in 5 games of the best-of-seven affair on Friday, January 17.

"We all played a part in this championship," said Aguilar in a mix of Filipino and English after the Gin Kings wrapped up the series with a 105-93 win.

"I just did my part. It's hard to take credit for this because I know my teammates also work hard for it also."

Despite deflecting the credit to his teammates, it was undeniable that Aguilar was the best and most consistent local in the championship duel to get the nod from the PBA Press Corps via a unanimous vote.

Aguilar normed 17.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks as he proved a big thorn on the side of the Bolts.

In the title clincher, he delivered 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 blocks, scattering 11 points in the title-clinching 19-9 run the Gin Kings used to clinch their third Governors' Cup title in the last 4 seasons.

Aguilar credited his performance to his growth from past heartbreaks.

"It's just learning, never stopping from growing in all the conferences we fell short of our goals. It's all about keeping on learning." he said. "I thank my coaches because they helped me with my maturity."

Aguilar added, "It was really hard to get this championship. We really had to earn it." – Rappler.com