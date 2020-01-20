MANILA, Philippines – Phoenix bolstered its backcourt with a two-way guard for the next PBA season after acquiring Sol Mercado from NorthPort.

The Batang Pier parted ways anew with Mercado as they received LA Revilla and Rey Guevarra in return in a trade with the Fuel Masters that was announced by the league on Monday, January 20.

Mercado, a three-time titlist with Barangay Ginebra, is touted to provide leadership for Phoenix, which looks to make a splash in the Philippine Cup after missing the playoffs in the last two conferences.

The Fuel Masters ended the elimination round of the All-Filipino conference last year at No. 1 but have struggled to string victories since losing Calvin Abueva to an indefinite suspension from the PBA.

Mercado will play for his seventh PBA team in his 12th season in the league.

On the other hand, Revilla and Guevarra will reunite with NorthPort.

Revilla was drafted by the Batang Pier in 2013, while Guevarra suited up previously with the team. – Rappler.com