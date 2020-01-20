Marinero wins big with Malonzo in PBA D-League draft
MANILA, Philippines – Marinerong Pilipino struck gold in the 2020 PBA D-League Draft after picking the high-flying Jamie Malonzo on Monday, January 20, at the PBA Office in Libis, Quezon City.
Malonzo was projected to be the top draft pick, but he slid to Marinerong Pilipino at No. 2 as AMA Online Education changed its earlier plans and nabbed homegrown playmaker Reed Baclig at No. 1.
The 6-foot-6 Malonzo graduated from Portland State in the United States before taking his act to the UAAP for a one-and-done season with La Salle, which saw him make the Mythical Team in Season 82.
Marinero was the clear winner of the draft after coach Yong Garcia chose standouts like Joshua Torralba and Jollo Go of La Salle, James Spencer of UP, Darrell Menina of University of Cebu, and Miguel Gastador of University of San Jose-Recoletos.
Karate Kid-CEU picked Gilas pool member Jaydee Tungcab as No. 3 overall pick as it entered a new era under coach Jeff Napa.
Aside from Tungcab, also joining the Scorpions are John Apacible of UE, Jboy Gob and David Murrell of UP, and Jerie Pingoy of Adamson.
Meanwhile, Wangs-Letran took its school-based players with its picks in the first 4 rounds.
A total of 41 draftees were selected from the 137-strong pool which lasted until the 20th round.
Eleven of the 12 participants in the upcoming 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup are school-based teams, with the tourney set to tip off on February 13.
Here is the draft order:
First Round:
- AMA - Reed Baclig
- Marinero - Jamie Malonzo
- Karate Kid-CEU - Jaydee Tungcab
- Wangs-Letran - Sham Banez
Second Round:
- AMA - Joshua Villamor
- Marinero - Joshua Torralba
- Karate Kid-CEU - John Apacible
- Wangs-Letran - Kenny Rogers Rocacurva
Third Round:
- AMA - Christian Germino
- Marinero - Jollo Go
- Karate Kid-CEU - Jboy Gob
- Wangs-Letran - Kobe Monje
Fourth Round:
- AMA - Christian Camay
- Marinero - James Spencer
- Karate Kid-CEU - David Murrell
- Wangs-Letran - Pao Javillonar
Fifth Round:
- AMA - John Cris Yambao
- Marinero - Judel Fuentes
- Karate Kid-CEU - Jamil Bulawan
- Wangs-Letran - Jayson Bondoc
Sixth Round:
- AMA - Earl Bryan Ceniza
- Marinero - Darrell Menina
- Karate Kid-CEU - Dariel Bayla
- Wangs-Letran - PASS
Seventh Round:
- AMA - Allen Jade Rodriguez
- Marinero - Yves Sazon
- Karate Kid-CEU - Joseph Pineda
Eighth Round:
- AMA - Zheanriz Romero
- Marinero - Miguel Gastador
- Karate Kid-CEU - Daryl Pascual
Ninth Round:
- AMA - Joshua Ivan Seda
- Marinero - Marcus Jerome Ejercito
- Karate Kid-CEU - Ivan Jose
10th Round:
- AMA - Eduardo Kapunan
- Marinero - Rendell Senining
- Karate Kid-CEU - Jerie Pingoy
11th Round:
- AMA - Cymond Santos
- Marinero - PASS
- Karate Kid-CEU - PASS
12th Round:
- AMA - Kobe Cruz
13th Round:
- AMA - Richel Angelo Cabaluna
14th Round:
- AMA - Alec Catorce
15th Round:
- AMA - Lorenzo Kyle Orbeta
16th Round:
- AMA - Michael Rio-Simmonds
17th Round:
- AMA - Luis Antonio Abaca
18th Round:
- AMA - Waldrich Siy
19th Round:
- AMA - Xavier Albances
20th Round:
- AMA - Jeferson Arceo
– Rappler.com