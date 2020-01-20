MANILA, Philippines – Marinerong Pilipino struck gold in the 2020 PBA D-League Draft after picking the high-flying Jamie Malonzo on Monday, January 20, at the PBA Office in Libis, Quezon City.

Malonzo was projected to be the top draft pick, but he slid to Marinerong Pilipino at No. 2 as AMA Online Education changed its earlier plans and nabbed homegrown playmaker Reed Baclig at No. 1.

The 6-foot-6 Malonzo graduated from Portland State in the United States before taking his act to the UAAP for a one-and-done season with La Salle, which saw him make the Mythical Team in Season 82.

Marinero was the clear winner of the draft after coach Yong Garcia chose standouts like Joshua Torralba and Jollo Go of La Salle, James Spencer of UP, Darrell Menina of University of Cebu, and Miguel Gastador of University of San Jose-Recoletos.

Karate Kid-CEU picked Gilas pool member Jaydee Tungcab as No. 3 overall pick as it entered a new era under coach Jeff Napa.

Aside from Tungcab, also joining the Scorpions are John Apacible of UE, Jboy Gob and David Murrell of UP, and Jerie Pingoy of Adamson.

Meanwhile, Wangs-Letran took its school-based players with its picks in the first 4 rounds.

A total of 41 draftees were selected from the 137-strong pool which lasted until the 20th round.

Eleven of the 12 participants in the upcoming 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup are school-based teams, with the tourney set to tip off on February 13.

Here is the draft order:

First Round:

AMA - Reed Baclig Marinero - Jamie Malonzo Karate Kid-CEU - Jaydee Tungcab Wangs-Letran - Sham Banez

Second Round:

AMA - Joshua Villamor Marinero - Joshua Torralba Karate Kid-CEU - John Apacible Wangs-Letran - Kenny Rogers Rocacurva

Third Round:

AMA - Christian Germino Marinero - Jollo Go Karate Kid-CEU - Jboy Gob Wangs-Letran - Kobe Monje

Fourth Round:

AMA - Christian Camay Marinero - James Spencer Karate Kid-CEU - David Murrell Wangs-Letran - Pao Javillonar

Fifth Round:

AMA - John Cris Yambao Marinero - Judel Fuentes Karate Kid-CEU - Jamil Bulawan Wangs-Letran - Jayson Bondoc

Sixth Round:

AMA - Earl Bryan Ceniza Marinero - Darrell Menina Karate Kid-CEU - Dariel Bayla Wangs-Letran - PASS

Seventh Round:

AMA - Allen Jade Rodriguez Marinero - Yves Sazon Karate Kid-CEU - Joseph Pineda

Eighth Round:

AMA - Zheanriz Romero Marinero - Miguel Gastador Karate Kid-CEU - Daryl Pascual

Ninth Round:

AMA - Joshua Ivan Seda Marinero - Marcus Jerome Ejercito Karate Kid-CEU - Ivan Jose

10th Round:

AMA - Eduardo Kapunan Marinero - Rendell Senining Karate Kid-CEU - Jerie Pingoy

11th Round:

AMA - Cymond Santos Marinero - PASS Karate Kid-CEU - PASS

12th Round:

AMA - Kobe Cruz

13th Round:

AMA - Richel Angelo Cabaluna

14th Round:

AMA - Alec Catorce

15th Round:

AMA - Lorenzo Kyle Orbeta

16th Round:

AMA - Michael Rio-Simmonds

17th Round:

AMA - Luis Antonio Abaca

18th Round:

AMA - Waldrich Siy

19th Round:

AMA - Xavier Albances

20th Round:

AMA - Jeferson Arceo

– Rappler.com