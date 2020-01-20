MANILA, Philippines – The "Tala" dance craze has reached the PBA.

Members of Barangay Ginebra danced to the Sarah Geronimo pop hit, much to the delight of their fans who attended the victory party for their title triumph in the 2019-20 Governors' Cup on Monday, January 20.

Finals MVP Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, and Prince Caperal all took center stage, drawing cheers from the more than 1,000 Gin Kings faithful who trooped to the Metrotent in Metrowalk in Pasig City.

The fans were given Ginebra shirts which were signed by the players after the main program, and were treated to a performance by band Rocksteddy.

Rocksteddy frontman Teddy Corpuz, who bears some semblance to LA Tenorio, also provided laughs when he came out from backstage instead of the Gin Kings guard.

Teddy Corpuz of the band Rocksteddy came out when LA Tenorio's name was called, drawing laughter from the Barangay Ginebra fans here. #PBA | @dioquinodelfin pic.twitter.com/5wosQdb54v — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) January 20, 2020

It was the third time in the last 4 seasons that Ginebra won the Governors' Cup as it hiked its championship tally to 12.

The Gin Kings now have their sights set on the Philippine Cup, which they have not won since head coach Tim Cone took over the coaching reins. – Rappler.com