MANILA, Philippines – At 40 years old, Mark Caguioa is far from done.

The veteran guard bared he will play for one more season in the PBA, saying he will hang up his spurs only when he feels that his body could no longer take the rigors of being a professional basketball player.

Caguioa will see action in his 20th season – all with Barangay Ginebra – after getting another contract from San Miguel Corporation sports director Alfrancis Chua.

"He's giving me one more year," Caguioa said of Chua, drawing cheers from fans who joined the team on Monday, January 20, during its victory party in Pasig City for its Governors' Cup championship triumph.

Caguioa played sparingly in the best-of-seven title duel against Meralco, logging in less than 12 minutes in the two games he suited up in.

But he showed he still has some gas left in the tank, putting up a combined 9 points and 2 rebounds.

"When my body can't handle practice anymore, I guess that's the time I'm going to think of retiring," said Caguioa, who won his eighth PBA title. "As of now, my body's still holding up. I still feel good."

Caguioa admitted that nailing the Philippine Cup crown, which he and Ginebra last won in 2007, also had a hand in his decision to keep playing.

"We want to prove ourselves too that we can also win in the All-Filipino. If we win that, this team will be different. It's going to boost our confidence more to win more championships," he said. – Rappler.com