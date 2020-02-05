MANILA, Philippines – Winning a sixth straight Philippine Cup title will be a daunting task for San Miguel after star big man June Mar Fajardo suffered an injury that would sideline him for an indefinite period of time.

The reigning five-time PBA MVP sustained a complete fracture on his right shin during a team practice on Monday, February 3 – an injury that puts a dent in their bid to extend their reign in the All-Filipino conference.

Beermen coach Leo Austria said the injury may have been a result of "wear and tear" after Fajardo played non-stop basketball for San Miguel and Gilas Pilipinas.

Fajardo underwent successful surgery on Tuesday.

"During this rehabilitation phase, the team regrets that he won't be able to play for the San Miguel Beermen in the Philippine Cup," said the franchise in a statement.

"June Mar, for his part, is also saddened that he may not be able to join any upcoming international competition."

Fajardo suffered a stress fracture on the same shin that kept him out for the almost the entire Governors' Cup in 2018.

He was able to return for the playoffs during that conference, but this time, Austria said Fajardo could miss an entire season due to the severity of the injury.

"Probably one season, two conferences, or one conference, it depends on the healing time of his injury," Austria said of Fajardo's likely comeback date.

Fajardo is a heavy favorite to win a record-extending sixth straight Most Valuable Player award after steering the Beermen to two titles last season with a Best Player of the Conference plum to boot. – Rappler.com