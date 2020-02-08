MANILA, Philippines – Greg Slaughter will not suit up for Barangay Ginebra in the near future as he decided to take a break from basketball following the expiration of his contract with the Gin Kings.

The seven-foot big man announced the decision on his social media accounts – a move that will leave a gaping hole in the middle for Ginebra in its attempt to win the Philippine Cup next PBA season.

"[N]ow that my contract has expired, I've decided to take a break to be able to work on myself in all aspects," Slaughter wrote.

Coming off a successful stint with Ateneo in the UAAP, where he won two titles, Slaughter was nabbed by the Gin Kings as the top overall pick in 2013.

He won Rookie of the Year and helped the Ginebra win 4 PBA championships, the last coming in the Governors' Cup last season.

Slaughter had his best conference in the Governors' Cup in 2017 as he won his first and only Best Player of the Conference plum.

Nagging injuries, however, slowed down Slaughter in the following years, but he remained a serviceable big man to Tim Cone.

"Six years, 4 championships, a lifetime of experiences and memories. It's been a fun ride being with this team," Slaughter wrote.

"I will forever be proud to have played for Ginebra, a dream of mine that came true when they drafted me in 2013."

Slaughter, though, did not divulge his plans.

"I may not know what the future holds, but one thing is for sure, the best is yet to come," Slaughter added. – Rappler.com