MANILA, Philippines – The PBA decided to postpone its season opening along with that of the D-League as a safety measure following cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the country.

From March 1, the 45th season of the PBA will kick off on March 8, while the D-League will move the start of its 10th season from February 13 to March 2.

"Preventive measures against nCoV are now in place and will be implemented," said the PBA in a statement on Monday, February 10.

"The safety of our fans, teams, players, and officials remain to be our topmost priority," the league added.

So far, there have been 3 confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV in the Philippines – all Chinese. One died, while the other two have been discharged.

The opening day of the PBA will pit reigning five-time Philippine Cup champion San Miguel and Magnolia in a rematch of the 2019 All-Filipino finals. – Rappler.com