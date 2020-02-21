MANILA, Philippines – The injury bug continues to bite San Miguel.

Star guard Terrence Romeo hurt his right ankle in a tuneup game against Alaska at the Upper Deck Gym in Pasig City on Friday, February 21, after tripping on a workout equipment at the baseline.

Romeo hit a stepback jumper over JVee Casio at the buzzer to give the Beermen a 37-33 halftime lead before suffering the apparent ankle injury.

He had to be carried off the court by his teammates to the sidelines, where his foot was iced to minimize the swelling.

"Natatakot lang ako kasi tumunog eh. Never pa akong natapilok na may tumunog," Romeo told reporters after.



(I'm just afraid because I heard a pop. I've never heard a pop when I tripped before.)

Terrence Romeo gets sidelined at halftime of the San Miguel-Alaska tuneup game after hurting his right ankle following a shot.



"Natatakot ako kasi may tumunog." | @dioquinodelfin pic.twitter.com/ZMBAqMZ3Kw — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) February 21, 2020

Another serious injury would deal a huge blow for San Miguel, which is expected to lose reigning five-time MVP June Mar Fajardo and gunner Marcio Lassiter for quite some time in its Philippine Cup campaign.

Fajardo sustained a complete fracture on his right shin that could keep him out for an entire season, while Lassiter suffered a fractured nose. – Rappler.com