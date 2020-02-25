MANILA, Philippines – The PBA will introduce a 3x3 tournament in its 45th season.

Fourteen teams will participate in the inaugural 3x3 competition, with all 12 PBA teams building their own 3x3 versions and two guest squads also seeing action.

Mighty Bond and Dunkin' Donuts are the two additional teams as revealed by PBA commissioner Willie Marcial during the preseason press conference on Tuesday, February 25, at the Conrad Hotel in Pasay City.

Unlike the 5-on-5 tiff, the 3x3 tilt will not feature a draft.

Marcial said the teams are responsible for getting the players they want in their team.

Over the last two years, 3x3 basketball has grown in popularity, largely thanks to Chooks-to-Go establishing its own 3x3 league and sending players to FIBA-sanctioned events locally and abroad.

Meanwhile, Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 has earned a spot in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament happening in March, even as it tries to reach the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 is composed of PBA players CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa and Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 stars Alvin Pasaol and Joshua Munzon. – Rappler.com