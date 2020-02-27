MANILA, Philippines – Vic Manuel admitted he got stubborn after playing in a "ligang labas" match despite knowing the consequences of his actions.

The hulking forward was suspended by Alaska for seeing action in a game in Laguna on Saturday, February 22, which also featured his former teammate Calvin Abueva, who remains suspended in the PBA.

"We have friends there so it was hard to say no to them," Manuel said in Filipino during the PBA Media Day on Thursday, February 27. "They told me to play there because Calvin was also there."

"I knew it was prohibited but I'm hardheaded," he added with a laugh.

Alaska head coach Jeff Cariaso, though, said that should not be the case.

"You're in a position where you're in the best league in the Philippines, so decisions like that shouldn't have been made," Cariaso said.

"For me, be wiser, be smarter. It's fun when you're in that position, it's fun because there are many people watching. But you have to understand where you are in your position here in the league."

Manuel was sidelined in their tuneup game against Magnolia earlier this week and has been barred from participating in team practices.

Also suspended for playing in an outside league was Jio Jalalon, who missed the same tuneup game as Manuel.

"I also did this in 2015, as I remember, with (Ping) Exciminiano. I don't seem to learn my lesson. Maybe I should learn my lesson," Manuel said.

Alaska will open the 45th PBA season against Columbian on March 13 at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com