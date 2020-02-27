MANILA, Philippines – The PBA has taken concrete steps on the issue of players seeing action in "ligang labas" games as it imposes a hefty fine and a possible suspension for those who break the rules.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial bared they have released a memo that violators will pay a minimum of P50,000 if they fail to get approval from their mother teams and the league when they play in outside leagues.

Also, Marcial said the players could also be suspended.

"This is for the players because they don't know what may happen. They might get injured and they won't be able to get contracts from their teams," Marcial said in Filipino during the PBA Media Day.

Marcial and the PBA acting on the issue comes after Alaska forward Vic Manuel and Magnolia guard Jio Jalalon suited up in an outside league in Laguna with suspended PBA player Calvin Abueva.

Jalalon and Manuel have both been suspended by their respective teams for a week without pay, according to Marcial.

"Players could be removed from the PBA because under the Uniform Players Contract, they can't play elsewhere when they're under a PBA contract," he said.

Marcial warned he might increase the fine to P75,000 or even P100,000.

The 45th season of the PBA kicks off on March 8 as reigning five-time Philippine Cup champions San Miguel faces Magnolia. – Rappler.com