MANILA, Philippines – Calvin Abueva apparently needs to complete certain requirements before the PBA lifts his indefinite suspension.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial disclosed that Abueva has yet to accomplish the second stage of an agreement that could pave the way for the Phoenix star to see action again in the pro league.

Marcial said Abueva already completed the first stage, but did not go into specifics, only noting that the mercurial player needs to accomplish a two-part league condition.

"When that is over, I will give my recommendation to the [team] governors," Marcial said in Filipino during the PBA Media Day. "I will advise them."

Abueva was handed down the suspension in June 2019 for his inappropriate on-court behavior towards TNT guard Ray Parks' girlfriend Maika Rivera and former TNT import Terrence Jones.

The Phoenix forward was said to have made masturbatory gestures towards Rivera and called her a "b**ch."

In the following game, Abueva clotheslined Jones after being hit in the groin area and danced atop the scorers' table.

As Abueva continues to serve his suspension – which has dragged on to 9 months – some, including his wife Sam, are getting impatient wondering when will "The Beast" return to the PBA hardcourt.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Sam said the suspension has already affected their family of 7, with Abueva not receiving salary from his mother team.

Sam also appealed that the PBA should reveal what it demands Abueva to accomplish and make it public.

Marcial, meanwhile, did not take offense from what Sam said.

"I respect her opinion. What I would suggest is that she asks Calvin because Calvin knows everything," Marcial said.

"If she wants, she can talk to me in my office and I will tell her everything because I know where she's coming from."

Marcial added he keeps their agreement private to protect Abueva.

"I'm protecting Calvin because he's not just our player, I treat him as a friend and he's close to me." – Rappler.com