MANILA, Philippines – The Builders Warehouse-UST Growling Tigers immediately flexed their might in the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup as they manhandled the TIP Engineers, 115-62, on Thursday, March 5, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

It was a rain of triples from start to finish from the UAAP Season 82 runners-up as incoming sophomore gunner Deo Cuajao led the mauling with 24 points built on 7-of-12 threes.

Fellow youngster Jun Asuncion added 20 markers on 5-of-9 shooting from deep while Rhenz Abando chipped in 15 points and 6 rebounds in just 15 minutes on the floor.

Multi-titled head coach Aldin Ayo praised his young wards’ impressive outing, as UST jumped out to a 20-5 lead straight off warm-ups and never looked back. (READ: Beau Belga set to join UST coaching staff with 'kababayan' Ayo)

"What's important is they're confident in everything that they do. The shots they're taking, they’re actually practicing them,” said Ayo. “I always give them the green light as long as they're available.”

Senegalese big man Papa Ndiaye carried TIP with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds while Bryan Santos added 13 markers and 7 boards in the losing cause.

In the opening game of the triple-header, the APEX Fuel Mindanao-San Sebastian Golden Stags gored the AMA Online Senior High Kings with a 46-point drubbing, 113-67.

Incoming senior gunner RK Ilagan got back to his old ways on the court, leading all Stags with 22 points and 8 assists on an 8-of-15 clip in just 24 minutes while Itchie Altamirano added 16 markers off the bench.

Luke Parcero led AMA in the forgettable loss with 24 points while surprise top pick Reed Baclig facilitated the offense with 9 assists, 3 markers and 3 rebounds with just 1 turnover to his name.

Meanwhile, a relatively closer game ended the day as the SEAOIL-FEU Extreme Racers downed the FamilyMart-Enderun Titans, 96-79.

Do-it-all guard L-Jay Gonzales flirted with a triple-double off the bench with a line of 12 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists.

One-and-done big man Emman Ojoula, veteran forward Ken Tuffin and highly touted rookie RJ Abarrientos each added 14 markers in the big win.

Michael Dela Cruz led Enderun with 14 points while Joseph Kouakoa, Joaquin Mariano and Tosi Tansingco each chipped in 13 markers in the loss.

The Scores

First Game

APEX Fuel-SSCR 113 - Ilagan 22, Altamirano 16, Desoyo 11, Ra. Gabat 10, Re. Gabat 9, Calahat 8, Loristo 8, Calma 8, Zabala 8, Villapando 5, Felebrico 4, Cosari 2, Shanoda 2, Sumoda 0, Go 0.

AMA Online 67 - Parcero 24, Mendoza 11, Simmonds 9, Yambao 6, Alina 3, Baclig 3, Diswe 3, Albances 2, Ceniza 2, Camay 2, Kapunan 2, Villamor 0, Germino 0, Jocson 0.

Quarters: 31-20, 60-31, 83-51, 113-67.

Second Game

Builders Warehouse-UST 115 - Cuajao 24, Asuncion 20, Abando 15, Chabi Yo 11, Nonoy 11, Huang 7, Ando 7, Paraiso 5, Santos 5, Bataller 4, Manaytay 3, Concepcion 2, Manalang 1, Herrera 0.

TIP 62 - B. Santos 13, Ndiaye 13, Daguro 10, Yu 10, Carurucan 9, Corpuz 2, Sandagon 2, Calisay 2, I. Santos 1, Navarro 0, Diokno 0, Primo 0, Sena 0, Cudiamat 0.

Quarters: 30-16, 54-31, 80-51, 115-62.

Third Game

SEAOIL-FEU 99 - Ojuola 14, Abarrientos 14, Tuffin 14, Gonzales 12, Torres 12, Bienes 11, Alforque 6, Celzo 6, Stockton 3, Coquia 3, Nunag 2, Dulatre 2, Flores 0.

Family Mart-Enderun 82 - Dela Cruz 14, Kouakou 13, Mariano 13, Tansingco 13, Baclay 12, Nunez 5, Veloso 5, Abate 3, Sacundo 2, Marcelino 2, Tancioco 0.

Quarters: 19-25, 48-54, 78-73, 99-82.