MANILA, Philippines – The awards keep coming for June Mar Fajardo.

Fajardo stamped his class on another PBA season as he claimed a record-extending sixth straight Most Valuable Player plum in the latest edition of the Leo Awards at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, March 8.

A cinch for the highest individual honor after winning a Best Player of the Conference award and two titles last season, Fajardo was literally and figuratively head and shoulders above competition.

The San Miguel star center played the most games of any PBA player last season with 61 outings and was consistent throughout their campaign, averaging 18.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks.

He served as anchor in their Grand Slam bid after leading the Beermen to titles in the first two conferences before they fell short of the rare feat when they crashed out of the quarterfinals in the Governors' Cup.

The Cebuano giant beat out fellow Best Player of the Conference winners Jayson Castro of TNT and Christian Standhardinger of NorthPort and Rookie of the Year CJ Perez of Columbian.

Fajardo, though, will be greatly missed not just by San Miguel but also the entire PBA as he is expected to sit out an entire season due to a complete fracture on his right tibia. – Rappler.com