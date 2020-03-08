MANILA, Philippines – Star actress Kathryn Bernardo relished the experience of serving as muse as she dazzled in the opening ceremonies of the 45th PBA season at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, March 8.

Clad in an elegant blue dress, the ABS-CBN star accompanied the Magnolia Hotshots in the parade of teams.

"It was an amazing experience and I hope it helps the team," said Bernardo in a mix of Filipino and English when asked about her stint as muse.

As busy as she is as she works on another movie with longtime boyfriend Daniel Padilla, Bernardo was pleased to find time for the PBA.

"It was a different experience and I'm happy we were able to work out my schedule so I can try this," she said.

The other muses were Sarah Geronimo (Phoenix), Pauline Lopez (NLEX), Sanya Lopez (Barangay Ginebra), Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez (San Miguel), Tin Patrimonio (NorthPort), and Zowie Palliaer (Alaska).

Completing the muse list were beauty queens Ariella Arida (TNT), Leren Mae Bautista (Meralco), Joy Wu (Blackwater), Chaiyenne Huisman and Klyza Castro (Rain or Shine), and Katrina Llegado (Columbian). – Rappler.com