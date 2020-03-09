MANILA, Philippines – Amid sky-high expectations, Jamie Malonzo still delivered, and then some.

The Filipino-American sensation brought the highlight reel to Paco Arena in Manila as Marinerong Pilipino drubbed the ADG Dong-Mapua Cardinals, 83-79, on Monday, March 9.

The 6-foot-5 forward stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, 11 rebounds, 6 steals, 4 assists, and 1 block in his first game in the developmental ranks, while Gilas Pilipinas guard Juan Gomez de Liaño added an 18-marker, 11-board double-double.

"Malaking tulong si Jamie sa amin and hopefully, maging consistent siya every game," said Marinerong Pilipino coach Yong Garcia.

(Jamie is a big help for us and hopefully, he becomes consistent every game.)

Marinero was unable to fend off the pesky Cardinals for the entire first half, leading by only 2 points, 40-38, at intermission point.

However, Gomez de Liaño and Alfred Batino conspired for a 15-0 run to start the 3rd frame that put their side up 17, 55-38, until Mapua's Brian Lacap stopped the drought with a trey at the six-minute mark, 41-55.

The Cardinals kept their comeback hopes alive deep into the final frame until Malonzo extinguished their fire with a clutch trey for the 12-point lead, 75-63, with 3:44 left in regulation.

Laurenz Victoria led Mapua in the debut loss with 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists.

In the opening game of the triple-header, the Builders Warehouse-UST Growling Tigers continued their winning ways with a 106-93 win over the debuting Diliman College Blue Dragons.

Reigning UAAP MVP Soulemane Chabi Yo reminded everyone of his elite status as he posted 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks, while skilled big man Dave Ando chipped in a 14-marker, 11-board double-double.

Head coach Aldin Ayo's boys flexed their dominance on Rensy Bajar's wards as they opened up a 16-5 attack straight from tip-off, leading to a 30-point gap multiple times in the second half for the easy win.

Diliman College banked on Senegalese center Abdoulaye Niang, who scored 16 of his 30 points in their failed fourth-quarter fightback.

Meanwhile, EcoOil-La Salle also stayed spotless in the new conference as they escaped the hungry Karate Kid-CEU Scorpions, 79-73.

Veteran big man Justine Baltazar showed the way for the Green Archers, collecting 12 of his 20 points in the decisive 4th quarter with 8 rebounds and 5 assists to boot.

The Scorpions repeatedly tried to mount a fightback and got to as close as 4 points, 74-70, but a basket from Tyrus Hill and charities from Baltazar sealed the game for good, 78-70, with less than two minutes left.

Reinforcement Justin Arana of Arellano University topscored for the Scorpions with 13 points and 3 rebounds, while homegrown Dave Bernabe added 10 markers and 6 boards in the defeat.

The Scores

First Game

Builders Warehouse-UST 106 - Chabi Yo 24, Ando 14, Abando 13, Cuajao 11, Huang 10, Cansino 9, Nonoy 5, Manalang 5, Asuncion 5, Concepcion 4, Bataller 3, Santos 2, Manaytay 1, Paraiso 0.

Diliman College 93 - Niang 30, Pedrosa 18, Darang 13, Enriquez 12, Gob 7, Bauzon 4, De Mesa 4, Sombero 2, Lalica 2, Bajar 1, Ligon 0.

Quarters: 37-18, 58-42, 92-64, 106-93.

Second Game

Marinerong Pilipino 83 - Malonzo 23, Ju. Gomez de Liano 18, Batino 14, Reverente 9, Lalata 6, Laput 6, Manday 3, Rios 2, Fuentes 2, Mangahas 0, Solis 0, Senining 0.

ADG Dong-Mapua 69 - Victoria 16, Lacap 14, Gamboa 11, Agustin 7, Lugo 7, Bonifacio 4, Nocum 4, Bunag 2, Pido 2, Nieles 2, Mercado 0, Salenga 0, Sumugat 0.

Quarters: 20-16, 40-38, 62-51, 83-69.

Third Game

EcoOil-La Salle 79 - Baltazar 20, Serrano 18, Ndiaye 10, Melecio 7, Hill 7, Vales 6, Manuel 6, Lojera 5, Bartlett 0, Bates 0.

Karate Kid-CEU 73 - Arana 13, Bernabe 10, Murrell 9, Apacible 8, Taladua 8, Guinitaran 8, Diaz 6, Sunga 6, Pingoy 3, Santos 2, Abastillas 0.

Quarters: 23-15, 49-38, 59-57, 79-73.

– Rappler.com