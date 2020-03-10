MANILA, Philippines – The PBA is set to hold an emergency meeting to discuss plans for the new season as the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country continues to rise.

League commissioner Willie Marcial said he will confer with the board of governors late Tuesday, March 10, with several sporting events in the country already being canceled or postponed.

The UAAP has suspended all Season 82 games until March 17, while the NCAA is eyeing outright termination of Season 95.

Also, the Palarong Pambasa, which was set to be hosted by Marikina City from May 1 to 9, has been postponed.

Pushed back from the initial date of March 1 due to the outbreak, the opening ceremonies of the 45th PBA season went off without a hitch on Sunday, March 8, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The PBA has taken safety measures by putting thermal scanners at venue entrances and placing alcohol dispensers near doors.

Reigning five-time Philippine Cup champions San Miguel thwarted Magnolia, 94-78, in the first game of the season.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines has spiked to 35.

The worldwide death toll has exceeded 4,000, while more than 110,000 people have been infected in over 100 countries. – Rappler.com