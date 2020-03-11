MANILA, Philippines – Fans who had bought tickets for PBA games will get a refund after the league postponed its season indefinitely following the rise of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said tickets purchased for Metro Manila games until Sunday, March 15, will be refunded.

Meanwhile, Marcial encouraged audiences who were supposed to watch the Balanga, Bataan match between Barangay Ginebra and Blackwater on Saturday, March 14, to keep their tickets.

"The tickets they purchased can be used when we set another date for the game," Marcial said in Filipino.

Marcial met with the board of governors in a special meeting on Tuesday, March 10, to discuss their plans amid the virus outbreak and arrived at the conclusion of canceling the games until further notice.

Although the postponement of the season affects the league on a business standpoint, Marcial said that is not their top priority.

"We don't think how it affects the PBA, if the PBA loses or whatever. What we think of is the safety of players, their families, fans, team officials, media, and staff." – Rappler.com