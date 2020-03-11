MANILA, Philippines – PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and the board of governors all agreed to indefinitely suspend the ongoing season due to the threat of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Starting Wednesday, March 11, the league has canceled all games and activities, including the PBA D-League and the inaugural PBA 3x3.

"It was a unanimous decision by the board," Marcial said in Filipino a day after the special board meeting on Tuesday, March 10.

The 45th season successfully kicked off on Sunday, March 8, with the traditional opening ceremonies at the Araneta Coliseum before reigning five-time Philippine Cup champion San Miguel crushed Magnolia.

But since then, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has risen dramatically, with the total spiking to 33 as of Tuesday.

Marcial said the cancelation may last for at least 3 weeks.

"We don't think of the impact on the league anymore, be it on the schedule or money. Our priority is the welfare of everybody involved."

But if the situation permits, closed-door games are a possibility.

"We'll see. We're on a day-to-day basis. If it worsens, we will have a longer season. This is for the sake of everybody," Marcial said.

Teams will continue to practice but they will be given guidelines to follow to avoid spreading or contracting the virus. – Rappler.com