MANILA, Philippines – The PBA has ordered teams to cancel practices as the league deals with the rapid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed the development, saying the league sent a memo to teams to stop practicing until March 27.

"We've issued a suspension for scrimmages, practices, and all activities in the PBA for the next two weeks," Marcial told Rappler in a mix of Filipino and English over the phone.

Team practices were initially not affected by the league suspension that canceled not just games in the PBA, but also in the PBA D-League and PBA 3x3.

But with the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rising to 52 as of Thursday, March 23, and Metro Manila being placed on lockdown, the PBA had to take action to protect its players.

On the fans' side, Marcial said those who had bought tickets will be refunded.

Worldwide, the coronavirus has infected more than 125,000 people and killed 4,600 across 115 countries.

Meanwhile, more than 62,000 people have recovered from the virus. – Rappler.com