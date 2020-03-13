MANILA, Philippines – Greg Slaughter reunited with former Barangay Ginebra teammate Chris Ellis in the USA as he continues to take a break from the PBA.

The seven-foot center posted several photos on Instagram of himself working out with the high-flying guard, who has not played in the PBA since 2017.

Slaughter and Ellis teamed up for the Gin Kings for 4 years – a run that saw the beloved franchise win the Governors' Cup title in 2016.

However, Ellis was traded to Blackwater with Dave Marcelo for Art dela Cruz and Raymond Aguilar the next year and has been out of the league since.

Ellis, a three-time PBA All-Star, currently plays for Luang Prabang in the Thailand Basketball League, where he is posting impressive numbers.

Slaughter, meanwhile, flew back home to the USA for his basketball hiatus weeks after keying Ginebra to capture the 2019 Governors' Cup crown.

The PBA has suspended its season and all league activities until further notice due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country and ordered teams to stop practicing. – Rappler.com