MANILA, Philippines – Alaska Aces head coach Jeff Cariaso is now leading an initiative to help out PBA day-to-day staff hit hardest amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In response to a tweet by official PBA statistician Fidel Mangonon III, Cariaso expressed his desire to assist league staff while games are indefinitely suspended.

"I don't want to get ahead of the PBA board. I'm sure Commissioner Willie [Marcial] will make sure everyone is taken care of during these tough times," he tweeted. "But I will gladly start a pledge to help those affected in our PBA family."

Ayoko unahan ang PBA board. I’m sure Comm Willie will make sure everyone is taken care of during these tough times. But I will gladly start a pledge to help those affected in our PBA family. — Jeff Cariaso (@thejet_22) March 16, 2020

Soon after, NLEX star Kiefer Ravena joined Cariaso's initiative, with league veterans Harvey Carey and Nico Salva also chipping in later.

Sounds good Kief. Let’s coordinate with Comm and the PBA Board and do this the right way. — Jeff Cariaso (@thejet_22) March 16, 2020

Absolutely Nico. Thank you. Stay safe. — Jeff Cariaso (@thejet_22) March 16, 2020

Thanks Harv. — Jeff Cariaso (@thejet_22) March 17, 2020

Although the PBA has yet to announce its intentions to start such a campaign, the league's stars are all ready in case their numbers get called for a greater cause. – Rappler.com