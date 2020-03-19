MANILA, Philippines – Some PBA stars did not fail to provide their fans entertainment despite the coronavirus outbreak in the country that forced the league to indefinitely suspend the ongoing season.

At the top of the list is Magnolia guard Paul Lee, who has avoided boredom at home by making comedic skits that involved his wife Rubie and daughter Tokyo.

There is one where Lee got betrayed by virtual assistant Siri:

Lee also showed his dancing skills by humorously seducing his wife to the tune of 2000s hit Hips Don't Lie by Shakira:

There is Lee narrating a story about him getting offered an iPhone 11 by his wife:

NLEX guard Kiefer Ravena, meanwhile, coped with life without the PBA by impersonating his teammates.

Playing basketball at their backyard, Ravena animatedly copied his teammates' on-court moves and quirks.

"I miss my teammates so I decided to copy them," Ravena wrote on Instagram.

Aside from Instagram, PBA players have used TikTok – the video-sharing app where users can create short clips doing lip-synch or viral dances – as an avenue to the connect to their fans.

Rain or Shine guard James Yap seems to have grown addicted to the app.

The PBA has canceled its games since March 11 and commissioner Willie Marcial said he expects the suspension to last for at least two months. – Rappler.com